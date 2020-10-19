Advertisement

South Dakota voter registration up more than 5% since 2016

South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased 5.2% since the last presidential election.
South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased 5.2% since the last presidential election.(Liam Collins)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Dakota’s voter registration numbers have increased 5.2% since the last presidential election.

South Dakota had 572,655 active registered voters as of Friday, according to the Secretary of State’s office. That’s an increase of 28,227 since 2016.

“Voter participation is the foundation of our democracy and I encourage every eligible South Dakota resident who is not yet registered to complete the process and ensure your voice is heard,” Secretary of State Steve Barnett said ahead of Monday’s deadline for registering.

Registered Republicans have increased by 22,921 or 9% compared with 2016. The state had 275,037 registered Republicans, 157,672 Democrats, 136,343 Independents and 2,242 Libertarians as of Friday.

The number of registered South Dakota Democrats continues to fall. The Democrats have seen a 7.6% loss since 2016.

Independents, or those with no political affiliation, saw the biggest rise, percentage-wise, with an almost 15% increase.

Early voting in South Dakota started Sept. 18 and runs through Nov 2.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Expect more noise as Ellsworth flies 28th Bomb Wing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Base residents and surrounding communities can expect to hear noises associated with flying aircraft and maintenance activities.

News

Free 6-week fitness challenge at the YMCA

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
YMCA offers a six-week challenge

News

2 Newcastle teens overdose on marijuana gummies, end up in hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Two Newcastle teenagers accidentally overdosed on THC edibles and were sent to the emergency room on Sunday.

News

$10k reward offered for information about Martin firearms burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A $10,000 reward for any information regarding a firearm burglary from LaCroix’s True Value in Martin has been posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation Monday.

Latest News

News

Cold and wind make for tough South Dakota pheasant opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A cool, windy weekend made the opening two days of South Dakota’s pheasant season a tough go for most hunters, an official with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks said.

News

South Dakota Speaker of the House battles COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Speaker of the House says the disease has taken a major toll on him.

News

SD House Speaker contracts COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Speaker of the House Seve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, had COVID-19 earlier this month.

News

South Dakota reports 567 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 567 new cases Monday. The state has had 33,836 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

News

Amazon purchases land in Sioux Falls for planned facility

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Online retail giant Amazon says it has purchased land for the $200 million-facility it plans to build in Sioux Falls.

News

In South Dakota, the voter registration deadline is Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Oct. 19, today, is the deadline for voter registration in South Dakota.