SD House Speaker contracts COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Speaker of the House Seve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, had COVID-19 earlier this month.

Haugaard, confirmed with KOTA Territory News on Monday, for the past two weeks made two trips to the hospital.

The 64-year old South Dakota native called it “devastating stuff.”

“For those who are predisposed to it, I could see how they easily end up in the hospital.” Speaker Haugaard said.

Haugaard says he has been to the hospital twice to receive fluids and has lost 16 pounds since his diagnosis. He says that this is his third day without any fevers but still feels a bit under the weather.

Haugaard is at least the second South Dakota legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

State Rep. Bob Glanzer, R-Huron, was one of the first South Dakotans to contract and die from the virus.

