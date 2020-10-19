In South Dakota, the voter registration deadline is Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Oct. 19, today, is the deadline for voter registration in South Dakota.

There are 15 days left until Election Day, so if you aren’t registered, you won’t be able to participate in this year’s general election.

How to register to vote in South Dakota, according to Secretary of State Steve Barnett:

Print the Voter Registration Form, fill-out the form, sign it and then submit it to your County Auditor. Your Voter Registration form with an original signature must be received by the auditor 15 days before any election if you wish to vote in that election.

South Dakota law does not allow you to submit your voter registration form via fax or email.

There are over 574,153 registered voters in South Dakota, according to the last update on the Secretary of State’s website. He says there are also already more than 125,000 absentee ballots cast for this election.

On the Secretary of State’s website, you can find the voter registration form, the form to request an absentee ballot and track the progress of your ballot.

Copyright 2020 KOTA/KEVN. All rights reserved.