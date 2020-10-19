Free 6-week fitness challenge at the YMCA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting Monday, Oct. 19, the YMCA is encouraging you to take part in “The Strong Challenge.”

The free six-week challenge is open to anyone, even if you are not a Y member.

Once you sign up for the challenge, you will receive a text on Sunday showing your new workout challenge for the week -- as well as a text on Wednesday to encourage you and see how you are doing throughout the week.

You can do your workouts anywhere and use a printout sheet to track your progress.

With colder weather setting in, being active is one way to keep your spirits up.

“We know that moving your body it affects more than just your personal feeling. It affects your mind, spirit and how you care your family and friends and even productivity at work,” Christina Prehn, community engagement associate, says.

To take part in the challenge, click the link here.

