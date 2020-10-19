Expect more noise as Ellsworth flies 28th Bomb Wing
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Bomb Wing will have extended airfield operating hours from Oct. 19-27 as part of a base exercise.
As a result, normal airfield operations and maintenance activities may include early morning flying during these days.
Base residents and surrounding communities can expect to hear noises associated with flying aircraft and maintenance activities.
