Deadwood’s Halloween tradition won’t be going away this spooky season

Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, come together to form this year's Deadweird event.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is still planning to get spooky this October with its 8th annual Monster Ball and Costume Contest.

Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, come together to form this year’s Deadweird event. What started out as a little Halloween party has now grown into an event that draws in thousands of costume lovers and people watchers. This year’s event will look a little different, but the director of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce said they’re encouraging people to be comfortable with whatever they decide to do.

“Because of all the things happening with the pandemic and such, we are adjusting it a little bit, we’re going to be doing more outdoor events, even though it is going to be October," said Lee Harstad, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce director. "So, we’re hoping for good weather and we’re going to do our costume registration in Outlaw Square, in the new square and then they’ll go to a couple of different locations, the Silverado Franklin, to be judged.”

Harstad said they’re expecting a big crowd with Deadweird happening on Halloween.

