Amazon purchases land in Sioux Falls for planned facility

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Online retail giant Amazon says it has purchased land for the $200 million-facility it plans to build in Sioux Falls.

The Seattle-based retailer will build the facility in the Foundation Park industrial area in the northwestern part of the city.

“This land purchase in Sioux Falls provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs,” spokeswoman Kirsten Wenker said in a statement Thursday. “And we look forward to becoming a member of the South Dakota community in the future.”

As part of a grant application sent by city officials to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Amazon leadership submitted plans for a facility that would bring 1,000 jobs to the community.

The facility itself could as big as 1 million square feet, set for an 80-acre parcel of land in the industrial park, the Argus Leader reported.

The City Council in September approved the designation of a tax increment financing district for a swath of land that includes the future Amazon site and stretches north to undeveloped portions of the industrial park.

A TIF is a tool used by municipal governments to finance development projects or other investments using the anticipation of future tax revenue resulting from new development.

