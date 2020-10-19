Advertisement

2 Newcastle teens overdose on marijuana gummies, end up in hospital

THC overdose is a growing trend among juveniles, the emergency room doctor said.
Two Newcastle teenagers accidentally overdosed on THC edibles and were sent to the emergency room on Sunday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Newcastle teenagers accidentally overdosed on THC edibles and were sent to the emergency room on Sunday morning.

The juveniles got the edible marijuana gummies from a friend whose family member purchased the gummies at a Colorado dispensary. The gummies were then illegally transported to Wyoming, according to the Newcastle Police Department Detective Michael Vaughn.

Wyoming has not legalized recreational or medical marijuana, therefore it is against the law to use or possess cannabis in the state. CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC by weight are legal to use and possess.

After the overdose, the juveniles were taken to the hospital by their parents and later flown by medivac fixed-wing airplane to Denver Children’s Hospital.

Vaughn said the THC gummy container stated keep out of reach of children and that no one under the age of 18 should use the product. Each gummy contained a high level of THC concentrate.

Vaughn noted the emergency room doctor in Colorado stated, “Since the legalization of edibles and recreational THC, emergency rooms in Colorado see 20 to 100 juveniles on Friday and Saturday nights that have overdosed.”

“So, people need to be aware of dosing restrictions and that juveniles should not consume or use the THC edibles, recreational THC or medical marijuana,” Vaughn said.

This is an on-going investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

The Newcastle Police Department is investigating the accidental overdose of two Newcastle teenagers.

