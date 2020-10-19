Advertisement

$10k reward offered for information about Martin firearms burglary

A $10,000 reward for any information regarding a firearm burglary from LaCroix’s True Value in Martin has been posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation Monday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The firearm theft happened back in September. A man broke into the main street store and stole 10 guns at around 3 a.m., according to the Martin Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and ATF.

“Firearms theft is a very serious crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Once firearms are stolen, they are often used in violent crimes soon after. We highly encourage anyone with information to come forward to prevent these firearms from being used in a crime of violence in our communities.”

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary or aid in the recovery of the stolen firearms.

Anyone with information about the people responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Winner, S.D., dispatch at (605) 842-1014, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Provide as much information as you can relating to the identity and whereabouts of the individual or location of the missing firearms.

