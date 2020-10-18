Advertisement

Rideshare drivers see significant decrease compared to this time last year

Rideshare drivers are facing problems in the Black Hills.
Rideshare drivers are facing problems in the Black Hills.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Longer pick up times... that’s what rideshare driver Laurie Schlecht and riders are facing in the Black Hills.

“It’s very discouraging for drivers you know you have the longer pick up times, you’re not getting as many requests," says Schlecht. "So what we’re actually being paid per hour for offering this service isn’t enough to be able to cover all that gas money.”

But it’s not the only problem rideshare drivers are having.

“We’re still experiencing a lot of background check issues where it’s taking a month sometimes two months for our drivers to be cleared for that background check," says Schlecht.

For the drivers that are out on the roads, compared to this time last year, Schlect says they have fewer rides and less pay.

“The scene has kind of changed a little bit and we don’t have as many rides coming out of the bars as we usually have," says Schlecht.

And that doesn’t just mean weekend nights at the bars, it includes Monday night football.

“With the NFL, I don’t feel like the bars are getting as many customers out for a Monday night," says Schlecht.

When she does get a ride, Schlect says people just aren’t tipping either.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Broadband access has become more important than ever with people working and learning from home

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
We talked with Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers about the issues around broadband access.

News

South Dakota representatives weigh in on election security.

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local blood donations can help people nationally

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tensions high at mayor's media conference in Rapid City

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Group protecting homeless broken up by police

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender pushes someone at City Hall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The mayor says he told them numerous times to move back and let go of the door, and that’s when the situation escalated.

News

A group protecting the homeless from the cold weather was broken up by police Friday night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
What started as a peaceful group of people providing resources for the homeless, turned into what law enforcement is calling a protest.

News

Supporting local artisans at the 13th annual Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local vendors.

News

Donating blood can help people locally and in different states

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
The importance of donating blood.

News

Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest