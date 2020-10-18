Advertisement

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender pushes someone at City Hall

Rapid City Mayor stops group from entering city hall.
Rapid City Mayor stops group from entering city hall.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender held a media conference addressing last night’s controversy leading to the police being called to city hall.

Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick and Mayor Allender were letting a member of the media into city hall when a group of people standing outside wanted to come in, that group included a freelance journalist.

According to a member of the group, Mark Tilsen, the mayor stated she was not a quote “real journalist” and could not enter.

When Allender turned the group away, a member then kept the door from closing.

The mayor says he told them numerous times to move back and let go of the door and that’s when the situation escalated.

“I reached out and touched him on the chest and pushed him backwards slowly as you’ll see there are plenty of live streams on this now I’m sure," says Allender. “And I shoved him back so that he lifted up his foot and at that point the crowd became enraged grabbed the door, held it open, and the situation escalated from there.”

Mark Tilsen, the person pushed by the mayor, was at city hall to hear what Allender had to say about last night’s homeless camp crackdown.

After being confronted by Allender, Tilsen turned to the Chief of Police.

“If I just did to either you or the mayor, to lay hands on me, if I laid hands on either you or the mayor, I’d be in cuffs right now and I think that’s the honest to god truth," says Tilsen.

There have been no charges filed yet, but we will continue to update with more information.

