Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest.

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) - A supervisor has been selected for the Black Hills National Forest.

Officials announced Friday that Jeff Tomac has been selected to serve as the 23rd supervisor of the forest. Tomac currently serves as the acting grassland supervisor for the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in Bismarck, North Dakota.

He has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 28 years. Tomac begins his new job next month. The current supervisor, Mark Van Every, is retiring.

The Black Hills National Forest covers 1.2 million acres in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.

