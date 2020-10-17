Advertisement

Sanford Health donates $3 million to area food banks

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has donated $3 million to area food banks to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3 million donation will be split across Feeding South Dakota, Great Plains Food Bank, North Country Food Bank, Second Harvest North Central Foodbank, Second Harvest Heartland, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Sanford Health, we have always said we invest in the communities that we serve, and we have had a long-standing relationship with these organizations,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., Sanford Health senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We encourage our employees, and everyone in the communities we serve, to come together, support their local food banks, and by additional donations and volunteering our time, we can help eliminate hunger for those facing uncertainty during this ongoing pandemic.”

The donation comes the same day the United Nation’s World Food Day celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supporting local artisans at the 13th annual Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local vendors.

News

Donating blood can help people locally and in different states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The importance of donating blood.

News

Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supervisor named for Black Hills National Forest

News

South Dakota reports 806 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota reports 806 new cases of COVID-19, eight more deaths

News

Hemp approved for 2021 growing season in South Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
Hemp can be grown in South Dakota for the 2021 growing season after the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approval Friday.

Latest News

News

Central Fairgrounds protest gains attention

Updated: 17 hours ago
Rapid City police warned a homeless camp to take down homemade tipis on Friday night.

News

Angel Tree

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Shop local online

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Shield Thy Neighbor

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pro Weed

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

More than two dozen dogs were seized by law enforcement in the Black Hills

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.