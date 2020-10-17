Sanford Health donates $3 million to area food banks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has donated $3 million to area food banks to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3 million donation will be split across Feeding South Dakota, Great Plains Food Bank, North Country Food Bank, Second Harvest North Central Foodbank, Second Harvest Heartland, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Sanford Health, we have always said we invest in the communities that we serve, and we have had a long-standing relationship with these organizations,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., Sanford Health senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We encourage our employees, and everyone in the communities we serve, to come together, support their local food banks, and by additional donations and volunteering our time, we can help eliminate hunger for those facing uncertainty during this ongoing pandemic.”

The donation comes the same day the United Nation’s World Food Day celebrates its 75th anniversary.

