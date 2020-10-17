Advertisement

Faith Temple holding 'Shield Thy Neighbor' service Sunday

Faith Temple holding "Shield Thy Neighbor" service Sunday
(KEVN/KOTA)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
They’re calling it “Shield Thy Neighbor”. The idea is to protect the congregation from COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, masks have been optional at the Faith Temple Church in Rapid City. That is, until this Sunday, when they’re making those face coverings mandatory for the morning service. Bishop Troy Carr says he knows the decision to mask or not to mask has been a controversial one. He says it’s something some members of his congregation have been looking for.

Bishop Carr says, “I just thought there were some of our members who weren’t able to come because they needed to be in a 100 percent masked environment, either personally or to protect a loved one or just their personal decision. And so that’s where the idea came and we’re going to try it this one Sunday.” Bishop Carr says if the turnout is great, they’ll talk about doing it again and talk about how often to do it. For some, the question of masking is a religious issue. Bishop Carr says the scripture says God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, of love and of a strong mind.

Carr says, “And I know some people feel that if you wear a mask, you’re less likely to believe in God, But one of the others things that we do, people buy life insurance, people buy health insurance, people buy car insurance. And all those things don’t mean you don’t have the faith to believe that God can protect you from an accident or protect you from sickness. But it’s just having a sound mind, just being reasonable I think.” That service is set for 10:00 Sunday morning at Faith Temple on Kansas City Street and Bishop Carr says everyone is welcome.

