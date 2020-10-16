Advertisement

Voters hear from District 31 candidates

District 31
District 31(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Voters in the Northern Hills had a chance to hear from the three candidates who are hoping to represent district 31 in Pierre.

Republicans Mary Fitzgerald and Scott Odenbach and Democrat Brooke Abdallah are running for the two seats for the district in Pierre.

The three held a public forum in Spearfish to allow the voters to know where they stand on the issues.

We spoke with the three candidates on why they feel they are the best choice for voters.

“I’m a 5th generation South Dakotan. I believe in a smaller government, I believe in a common-sense government that doesn’t overtax or over-regulate or overreach its constitutional values. I will fight hard for the values that we hold so important in South Dakota,” Mary Fitzgerald, house candidate, says

“I bring a moderate voice and a common-sense approach to issues. I think a frustration amongst most people on a state level and federal level is that the government is not working for the people and a large part of that has to do with partisanship,” Brooke Abdullah, house candidate, says,

“Well, I’ve been a businessman and a taxpayer, a dad and a school board member, and an active member of the community in the district here for a long time. I’ve had a law practice in Spearfish since 2006. I have a lot of friends in the legislature and around the state and I feel I would be an effective voice for our district,” Scott Odenbach, house candidate, says

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New coffee shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Haunted house

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Student athletes are quarantined

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Bringing broadband to rural areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Irving Audiss Junior

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

USDA grant helps rural South Dakotans’ internet access

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The project will serve eight areas between Hill City and Lead.

News

City’s Solid Waste Division issues a yard waste compost advisory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
An advisory has been issued by the Solid Waste Division.

News

Decory’s Haunt takes pandemic restrictions as seriously as scaring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Not only does Decory’s Haunt meet CDC guidelines on the outside but also behind the scenes.

News

Pennington County, Rapid City get new public alert system

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Alert system for Pennington County residents