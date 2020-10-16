Advertisement

The Salvation Army is “rescuing Christmas”

Helping those in need
By the end of October people will start to see Angel Trees in stores and local businesses.
By the end of October people will start to see Angel Trees in stores and local businesses.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and the Salvation Army is “rescuing Christmas” for some area families this year.

Starting Monday, families throughout the Black Hills can sign up to receive Christmas food boxes, as well as a gift from the Angel Tree program, for children up to the age of 12.

Signs up go through the 23 of Oct. at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Spearfish, located at 320 Ryan Rd.

Then, sign up picks back up in Rapid City on Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2-6 at 405 N. Cherry Ave.

When people sign up, they need to bring a photo ID, and if they’re signing up for the Angel Tree, they need to bring proof of their child’s age like a birth certificate or report card from school.

“Especially this year with COVID-19, we’re anticipating more families in need and maybe fewer locations. So this year is really important to come together as a community and make sure no child has nothing to open on Christmas,” says the event and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army, Angie Mason.

If you’re interested in hosting an Angel Tree or looking for more information about signing up for the program, click here or call 605-342-0982.

