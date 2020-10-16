Advertisement

Sturgis Motorcylce Museum awards $10K to students

Despite the short amount of time the students had, they were able to take a 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail and strip it completely down allowing for Arlen Ness fork legs, a triple tree rake kit, a stretched urethane tank, and a new fabricated front headlight, transforming the bike into a Vicla style motorcycle.
Despite the short amount of time the students had, they were able to take a 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail and strip it completely down allowing for Arlen Ness fork legs, a triple tree rake kit, a stretched urethane tank, and a new fabricated front headlight, transforming the bike into a Vicla style motorcycle.(Sturgis Motorcycle Museum)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The mission of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build program is to engage high school students in an industrial arts scholarship program that uses an annual custom motorcycle build as a workshop for teaching skills necessary to join the workforce.

The 2020 build began in January with six students but was halted from March through June due to COVID-19.

The students were eager to finish the build but not all the work was completed this year.

Despite the short amount of time the students had, they were able to take a 2015 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail and strip it completely down allowing for Arlen Ness fork legs, a triple tree rake kit, a stretched urethane tank, and a new fabricated front headlight, transforming the bike into a Vicla style motorcycle.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build Program awarded five students $2,000 in scholarship money, to be used at the college of their choice. Students may apply for multiple years, earning additional scholarship money.

Students are invited to apply for the upcoming 2021 build program at //www.sturgismuseum.com/youth-build.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City sees three drug-related driving accidents in one day

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Three notable accidents occurred and all drivers involved were impaired due to drugs, according to Rapid City Police.

News

24 dogs seized near Whitewood after animal neglect complaint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In an on-going investigation, the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office is looking for who is responsible for the neglect of more than 20 dogs.

News

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting police car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Driver of shipwrecked car arrest for possession of meth, DUI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

News

Monument Health opens naming contest for arena

Updated: 6 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gov. fence costs SD taxpayers more than $800K

Updated: 6 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sports betting question on SD's 2020 ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Allender leaves mask mandates up to Rapid City businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COOL valuable, important to SD U.S. Senate candidates

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.