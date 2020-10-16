Advertisement

South Dakota reports 793 new COVID-19 cases Friday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state sees more COVID-19 cases roll in.

The three additional deaths bring total deaths in the state to 307. All were in their 80s and were residents of Douglas, Edmunds and Minnehaha counties.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 793 new cases Friday. The state has had 31,805 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 24,186 of which are now listed as recovered.

Active cases rose by 180 to 7,312.

Current hospitalizations decreased by five to 299. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12.3% of the state’s hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard.

Statewide, 33% of hospital beds and 42% of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 20% of beds in the Black Hills area are still open, compared to the Sioux Empire’s 25% of open beds.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 40 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, five patients are in ICU beds and three are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, four COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has three patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has nine patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in Custer has one COVID-19 patient in its hospital. The Lead-Deadwood Hospital reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Friday.

County rundown for Friday:

In Pennington County, 788 of 3,468 people (+90) are contagious or 22.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.3%.

For people in Meade County, 156 of 773 people (+21) are contagious or 20.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.4%.

In Lawrence County, 148 of 630  people (+19) are contagious or 23.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 200 of 518 (+30) people are contagious or 38.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9%.

In Custer County, 61 of 252 people (+10) are contagious or 24.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

In Butte County, 80 of 210 (+26) people are contagious or 38.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.8%.

For people in Fall River County, 49 of 153 (+4) people are contagious or 32% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.4%.

In Jackson County, 30 of 72 people (+3) are contagious or 41.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.2%.

For people in Haakon County, 24 of 59 (+2) people are contagious or 40.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Bennett County, 36 of 121 (+2) people are contagious or 29.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

For people in Ziebach County, 16 of 78 (+2) people are contagious or 20.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City sees three drug-related driving accidents in one day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Three notable accidents occurred and all drivers involved were impaired due to drugs, according to Rapid City Police.

News

24 dogs seized near Whitewood after animal neglect complaint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In an on-going investigation, the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office is looking for who is responsible for the neglect of more than 20 dogs.

News

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Sturgis Motorcylce Museum awards $10K to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build Program awarded five students $2,000 in scholarship money, to be used at the college of their choice.

Latest News

News

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting police car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

News

UPDATE: Driver of shipwrecked car arrest for possession of meth, DUI

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

News

Monument Health opens naming contest for arena

Updated: 8 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gov. fence costs SD taxpayers more than $800K

Updated: 8 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sports betting question on SD's 2020 ballot

Updated: 8 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Allender leaves mask mandates up to Rapid City businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.