Shipwrecked: Car crashes into Pirate’s Cove pond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Rapid City police, a female driver was going southbound on North Lacrosse Street when she veered into traffic and hit the ditch, then eventually the pond in Pirate’s Cove.

She immediately received medical attention and was transported to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

