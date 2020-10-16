Advertisement

Shipwrecked: Car crashes into Pirate’s Cove pond

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Rapid City police, a female driver was going southbound on North Lacrosse Street when she veered into traffic and hit the ditch, then eventually the pond in Pirate’s Cove.

She immediately received medical attention and was transported to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monument Health opens naming contest for arena

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gov. fence costs SD taxpayers more than $800K

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Allender leaves mask mandates up to Rapid City businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COOL valuable, important to SD U.S. Senate candidates

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

State releases Ravnsborg 911 call Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Yard waste alert issue after herbicides found in compost

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

District 31 hold open forum for voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Multi-vehicle crash on Catron Boulevard charges man with meth

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Vehicle crashes into Pirate's Cove Thursday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Voters hear from District 31 candidates

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
District 31 candidates weigh in