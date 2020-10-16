Rapid City sees three drug-related driving accidents in one day

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Traffic accidents were common in Rapid City on Oct. 15. Three notable accidents occurred and all drivers involved were impaired due to drugs, according to Rapid City Police.

Read below the details:

Serious crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road. (Rapid City Police Department)

Man arrested for possession of meth after three-vehicle collision

A three-vehicle collision resulted in a man being arrested for possession of meth, Rapid City Police report.

The accident happened around 7:50 a.m. Thursday when John Huhn, 26, of Rapid City drove his vehicle out of his lane, into oncoming traffic while headed westbound on Catron Boulevard. Huhn’s vehicle struck two vehicles in the oncoming lanes.

One of the drivers hit by Huhn was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While police spoke with Huhn, a syringe fall from Huhn’s person. The syringe field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Huhn was placed under arrest and transported to the Pennington County Jail. Huhn was ultimately placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Ingestion of a Controlled Substance, and Careless Driving.

At around 10:00 p.m. on October 15th, a police sergeant was on routine patrol driving westbound in the 1500 block of West Omaha Street when he was rear-ended by a Chevy Suburban. (Rapid City Police Department)

RCPD police car hit by impaired driver Thursday night

A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

At 10 p.m. Oct. 15, a patrol sergeant was westbound on the 1500 block of West Omaha Street, when Billy Bruguier, 38, hit the back of the police car with her Chevy Suburban. She continued to drive a short way, so the officer had to initiate a traffic stop.

Police noted that her speech was slow, that she had trouble maintaining balance, and seemed on the edge of sleep as police were speaking to her.

She was placed under arrest for Careless Driving, Driving without a Valid License, No Proof of Insurance, and a Probation Hold.

A DUI investigation was conducted at the jail, and she was found to be showing signs of drug impairment.

The offense of DUI was subsequently added to her arrest. This was Bruguier’s fourth DUI offense.

On October 15th at around 6:25 p.m., police were dispatched to 150 N. Lacrosse Street for a report of a vehicle that had just driven into the pond at the attraction. On arrival, police located the vehicle which was partially submerged in the water. (Rapid City Police Department)

Driver of shipwrecked car arrest for possession of meth, DUI

The driver of the car that drove into the pond of Pirate’s Cove Thursday night, was arrested for driving under the influence. Later the driver was charged with possession of meth.

Heather Tenfingers, 39, of Rapid City was southbound on North Lacrosse Street when she veered into traffic and hit the ditch, then eventually the pond in Pirate’s Cove around 6:25 a.m. Oct. 15.

After being transported to the Pennington County Jail, medical staff alerted police she had a baggie full of a crystal substance in her hospital bed. It field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ultimately, Tenfingers was placed under arrest for DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and No Proof of Insurance.

