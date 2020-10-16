Get ready, Colder weather on the Way!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see near normal temperatures with highs in the 50s. Clouds will increase as another storm system approaches out area.

A major change in the weather pattern begins this weekend as cold Canadian air races south into the area. Temperatures will fall during the day Saturday, and some light rain and snow will develop behind the front. Light snow will fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, it appears the precipitation will be light, but there may very well be some slippery roads Saturday night into Sunday morning, so plan accordingly.

The cold weather lasts into Monday with a few more snow showers possible Sunday into Monday morning.

After a brief break from the cold midweek, another surge of arctic air could arrive during the end of next week.

