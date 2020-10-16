Advertisement

Game Fish and Parks talks pheasant season opener and preserving your pumpkins

Trenton Haffley, Regional Terrestrial Resources Supervisor for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, visits Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Natalie Morris
Oct. 16, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While preserving your pumpkins with bleach might be the easy way to go, keep in mind that it’s not the safest for the furry visitors in our backyards who choose to consume our carved decorations.

Trenton Haffley, Regional Terrestrial Resources Supervisor for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, said if you do preserve your pumpkins by using a method such as bleach this season, make sure to keep your final product in a spot deemed safe for wildlife.

While on Good Morning KOTA Territory, Haffley also talked about this year’s pheasant season opener on October 17.

