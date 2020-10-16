Advertisement

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting police car

Oct. 16, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

At 10 p.m. Oct. 15, a patrol sergeant was westbound on the 1500 block of West Omaha Street, when Billy Bruguier, 38, hit the back of the police car with her Chevy Suburban. She continued to drive a short way, so the officer had to initiate a traffic stop.

Police noted that her speech was slow, that she had trouble maintaining balance, and seemed on the edge of sleep as police were speaking to her.

She was placed under arrest for Careless Driving, Driving without a Valid License, No Proof of Insurance, and a Probation Hold.

A DUI investigation was conducted at the jail, and she was found to be showing signs of drug impairment.

The offense of DUI was subsequently added to her arrest. This was Bruguier’s fourth DUI offense.

