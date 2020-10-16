Advertisement

127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health and Department of Corrections gave an update on mass COVID-19 testing at its facilities on Friday.

The state conducted mass testing at the prison and reports that 127 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus with 22 inmates testing negative. Officials say those who tested positive are now in isolation. The DOC has suspended all inmate transfers, education, inmate skills training, and work programs at the prison.

The state also says there are only 10 active cases at the woman’s facility in Pierre and that 249 inmates and staff have recovered from the coronavirus. The outbreak at the woman’s prison was first reported in September.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City sees three drug-related driving accidents in one day

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Three notable accidents occurred and all drivers involved were impaired due to drugs, according to Rapid City Police.

News

24 dogs seized near Whitewood after animal neglect complaint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In an on-going investigation, the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office is looking for who is responsible for the neglect of more than 20 dogs.

News

Sturgis Motorcylce Museum awards $10K to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Youth Build Program awarded five students $2,000 in scholarship money, to be used at the college of their choice.

News

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting police car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A Rapid City man who rear-ended a Rapid City Police car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Driver of shipwrecked car arrest for possession of meth, DUI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A car crashed into the pond at miniature golf attraction Pirate’s Cove around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

News

Monument Health opens naming contest for arena

Updated: 6 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Gov. fence costs SD taxpayers more than $800K

Updated: 6 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sports betting question on SD's 2020 ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Allender leaves mask mandates up to Rapid City businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COOL valuable, important to SD U.S. Senate candidates

Updated: 7 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.