Warmer Friday, but some snow this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for many, while those aling the northern and eastern foothills will stay in the 30s thanks to a westerly wind.

We will have a couple hours of sunshine in the morning, but clouds will quickly fill the sky through the late morning and afternoon hours. We will stay mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible in the northern plains. That moisture will continue to slide in overnight as a cold front moves in. Saturday’s high temperature will occur before sunrise and temperatures will be falling through the day. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible across the area, also. Some accumulations are possible in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. It’ll be a windy Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Sunday will remain chilly. Highs will be in the 30s for many and feel like the 20s much of the day. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Monday will be chilly, too. Highs are expected to be in the 30s and 40s before we get a little warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, where temperatures return to the 50s. Cooler air returns after that.

