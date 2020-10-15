Advertisement

Victims and survivors of domestic violence remembered

candlelight vigil
candlelight vigil(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To honor domestic violence awareness month-- WAVI hosted a candlelight vigil.

Survivors, as well as friends and family of victims of domestic violence, came together in a show of strength in the fight against domestic violence.

WAVI reminds the public that anyone regardless of gender, economic standing, or race can be a victim.

The work done at WAVI gives survivors not only a second chance at life but a chance to refind themselves.

“Not just emotionally and physically but also regaining your identity as that is totally stripped from you by the perpetrator,” Kristina Simmons, Development director WAVI, says

If you are in need of assistance from WAVI they are open 24 hours and also have a 24-hour number you can call at (605) 341-4808

