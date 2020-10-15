Advertisement

USDA grant helps rural South Dakotans’ internet access

The project will serve eight areas between Hill City and Lead.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has forced many of us to work and school from home, but in western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming, connecting isn’t always that easy. Now, a grant will bring internet to areas previously stuck in the past.

Thursday the United States Department of Agriculture held a lunch to announce a $1.7 million grant to bring broadband to rural areas in South Dakota and Wyoming as part of Congress’s ReConnect Program.

“What this does is it really gives people in rural communities the opportunity to close that digital divide that’s often talked about," said Chad Rupe, the USDA rural utilities service administrator. "It gives people the quality of life that matches the value system and the wonderful things that we were all raised doing in rural America. It gives them that opportunity to have everything that the city offers out in rural America.”

This project should be completed in three years and will run along Highway 385.

