Still Windy Today with a Few Showers Possible

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An unsettled weather pattern continues today with strong northwest winds aloft bringing in cold, unstable air. A few showers will be possible again today, and winds will be gusty, but not quite as strong as yesterday.

Friday will be quieter with highs in the 50s and with variably cloudy skies.

Cold Canadian air arrives this weekend. There will be some light rain and snow this weekend, with a small accumulation possible in spots. There are quite a few differences amongst our computer models as to how cold it might get and how much precipitation will fall, but do plan on a touch of winter this weekend, with perhaps an even bigger cold outbreak later next week.

