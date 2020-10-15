Advertisement

South Dakota’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

(WCJB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s minimum wage is set to receive a boost in 2021.

The state’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 an hour to $9.45 an hour effective Jan. 1.

Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Dawn Dovre said the minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. This year’s increase was 1.3% and is rounded up to the nearest 5 cents.

The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $4.72 an hour effective Jan. 1, half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash closes part of Catron Boulevard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officials responded to a crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.

News

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims continue to hover slightly above pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

News

Victims and survivors of domestic violence remembered

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
domestic violence vigil

Latest News

News

WAVI Live Shot

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

School quarantine

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Business Mask Policy

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Quality of Life Unit

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rep. Johnson emphasizes importance of school lunch programs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Rep. Johnson visits Hill City Elementary

News

Quality of Life Unit works to keep homeless population safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
RCPD Quality of Life Unit working with homeless