Advertisement

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims

(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First-time unemployment claims continue to hover slightly above pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

The Department of Labor processed a total of 382 initial weekly claims for unemployment last week, down 62 from the previous week. Claims have floated around 300 to 400 per week over the past month, with a low of 267 two weeks ago. The state averaged around 200 to 300 weekly claims prior to the coronavirus, but saw several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic.

The latest number of continued state claims is 5,389 for the week ending Oct. 3, an increase of 311 from the prior week’s total of 5,078. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say the state paid out a total of $907,000 in benefits, in addition to $772,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $498,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $131,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota’s minimum wage is set to receive a boost in 2021.

News

Crash closes part of Catron Boulevard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officials responded to a crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

News

Victims and survivors of domestic violence remembered

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
domestic violence vigil

Latest News

News

WAVI Live Shot

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

School quarantine

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Business Mask Policy

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Quality of Life Unit

Updated: 15 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rep. Johnson emphasizes importance of school lunch programs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Rep. Johnson visits Hill City Elementary

News

Quality of Life Unit works to keep homeless population safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
RCPD Quality of Life Unit working with homeless