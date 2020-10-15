Advertisement

South Dakota records 13 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases surpass 7,000

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 797 new cases Thursday. The state has had 31,013 total confirmed cases.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say 13 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the new cases continued to surge in the state Thursday.

The 13 additional deaths bring total deaths in the state to 304. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and eight over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 797 new cases Thursday. The state has had 31,013 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 23,576 of which are now listed as recovered. Active cases rose by over 500 to 7,132, which marks a new high for the state. Three days ago, South Dakota passed 6,000 active cases and six days ago, 5,000 active cases.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 304. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12 percent of the state’s hospital beds and 20 percent of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Statewide, 32 percent of hospital beds and 40 percent of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 20% of beds in the Black Hills area are still open, compared to the Sioux Empire’s 23% of open beds.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 48 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, six patients are in ICU beds and five are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, six COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has four patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Pine Ridge IHS hospital has nine patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

The Custer and Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Thursday.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 733 of 3,378 people (+86) are contagious or 21.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

For people in Meade County, 131 of 737 people (+15) are contagious or 18.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.2%.

In Lawrence County, 134 of 611 people (+15) are contagious or 22% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.9%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 177 of 488 (+32) people are contagious or 36.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.6%.

In Custer County, 45 of 234 people (+10) are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

In Butte County, 57 of 184 (+5) people are contagious or 30.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.7%.

For people in Fall River County, 47 of 149 (+6) people are contagious or 31.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.2%.

In Jackson County, 29 of 69 people (+5) are contagious or 42% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.8%.

For people in Haakon County, 24 of 57 (+2) people are contagious or 42.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Bennett County, 35 of 119 (+5) people are contagious or 29.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.9%.

For people in Ziebach County, 14 of 76 (+3) people are contagious or 18.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

