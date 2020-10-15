Advertisement

Quality of Life Unit works to keep homeless population safe

Quality of Life Unit works to “meet people where they are”
RCPD proactively working with homeless community.
RCPD proactively working with homeless community.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In recent weeks, Mayor Steve Allender has talked about the homeless population in Rapid City.

Police also say it is an issue, as they try to keep the homeless and non-homeless members of the community safe.

One police unit proactively helping the homeless doesn’t wear uniforms and works to have rapport with the homeless community.

“They know who we are. We don’t have to go in and say ‘I’m the police,’” said Jim Hansen, Senior Patrolman with the RCPD Qualify of Life Unit. “What it does is we meet people where they are. We go under the bridges, we go into the creek bottoms. We go into abandoned buildings and we find them where they are and try to help them”

The quality of life unit was formed April 1, 2018, and Hansen said non-traditional units like this one are important because times are changing. Hansen said people who are homeless need someone to guide them to the social services. The Quality of Life Unit helps serve as an intermediary to those resources. He also said these people are at a high risk for harm.

“They are severely at risk,” said Hansen. “You need to understand that they prey on themselves, and then they’re also victims from other entities that know who are these people going to call. They don’t like the police, so they’re don’t want to call the police.”

Just this week, a campfire may have caused the death of a homeless man. The homeless camps are described as terrible living conditions and are intentionally hidden away from society.

“Are you saying it’s a choice to live in those camps?” asked Anderley Penwell.

“Yes. It is a choice,” said Hansen. “A lot of those are willing homeless because the unwilling will take advantage of these and move out. Now, they may be willing homeless today, but by making all these contact, tomorrow they may become unwilling, at which time they will be willing to accept the services and move forward.”

Hansen said enabling behavior is not part of the solution--- people need to be putting funds into resources that can help make long-term adjustments.

“Handing them a $5 bill to go get a sandwich is not going to work because they’re going to go buy alcohol with it,” said Hansen. “You need to be able to donate correctly to parties that can help these people.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Johnson emphasizes importance of school lunch programs

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Rep. Johnson visits Hill City Elementary

News

Rapid City Area Schools update its quarantine rules for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Rapid City Area School school board continues to make changes due to COVID-19.

News

Will more business owners, put a mask mandate in their store?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Mayor Steve Allender is staying strong against issuing a mandate, but he did encourage businesses to issue mandates in their stores.

News

COVID-19 inspired creativity in a business working to keep its doors open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Et-i-quette Catering Company wouldn’t let COVID-19 close their doors, instead, they brought a food trend to Rapid City.

Latest News

News

Men charged with transporting meth after being pulled over for going 92 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The WHP trooper then opened the trunk and found 2 pounds of meth and the misdemeanor amount of ecstasy.

News

Pennington County casts more than 20,500 votes for Presidential Election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
According to the Secretary of State, there are more than 79,000 registered voters in Pennington County and more than 20,500 absentee ballots have been cast as of Oct. 14.

News

South Dakota surpasses 30,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 879 new cases bring the state total to 30,215. Of those, 6,604 are currently active.

News

Monument Health makes online scheduling availble for COVID-19 tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go online and schedule drive-up tests at a Monument Health location in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis, the health care provider said in a release Wednesday.

News

South Dakota Capitol fence nears completion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The construction project is just one of the latest to take place in and around the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

News

ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Strong northwesterly winds are expected Oct. 14. Sustained winds will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour.