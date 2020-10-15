Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

News

South Dakota Capitol fence nears completion

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The construction project is just one of the latest to take place in and around the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

News

South Dakotans will see sports betting on 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

News

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

News

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
SD State Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder was elected unanimously to the national council of fellow state treasurers.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

Due to COVID-19, South Dakota reports little data to measure if students are learning

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

State has millions of dollars waiting to be claimed by South Dakotans

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakotans across the state are finding out that they have a little bit of cash with the State Treasury's "Unclaimed Property Division."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.