Decory’s Haunt takes pandemic restrictions as seriously as scaring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Traditions and holidays have had to change this year with the pandemic. But at least one Halloween tradition is still a possibility.

Decory’s Haunt, not only pulls out all the stops scaring but also keeps visitors and actors safe and healthy while enjoying this spooky season.

“We really believe you can be safe and still get out and have a great time," said Adonis Saltes, Decory’s Entertainment president. "We really just want to bring good things to people and make people feel good with 2020 being such a tragic year for a lot of people so we really just want to do our part and try to give some people something to remember good of 2020.”

Decory’s Haunt fills 30,000 square feet with chills and thrills. But with numerous actors and lots of space, are people safe from the real horror of 2020, the coronavirus?

“During our breaks, we’ll go through with the sprayer, a commercial sprayer, and sanitize all touchable things down. All actors are wearing masks, we have hand sanitizer stations in the haunt, we’re social distancing the line as best as we can, we’re doing all CDC guidelines to be as safe as we can," said Saltes.

Not only does Decory’s Haunt meet CDC guidelines on the outside but also behind the scenes.

“We have to wear masks, we have to sanitize, take breaks here now and then," said Ti Murphee, actor. "We have to send people through four at a time instead of our normal size, which is six to ten, there’s longer times in between the groups. They really shouldn’t be worried because we’re taking all the precautions.”

The haunt is filled with clowns, demons, and ghoulish monsters and also has two medical experts.

“We have two on-staff medical experts in their field that dealt with the COVID patients at Great Plains Tribal Chairman Health Board and Sanford Health actually inside the haunted house so we listen to them and take as much measures as we can," said Saltes.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.