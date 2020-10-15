Crash closes part of Catron Boulevard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are advising drivers to take an alternate route as they address a “serious crash."

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officials responded to a crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.

Due to the crash, there is no east/westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternate route for the time being,” police said at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 15.

We will update the report as we learn more.

