Crash closes part of Catron Boulevard

There is no east-westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.
Serious crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.
Serious crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are advising drivers to take an alternate route as they address a “serious crash."

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, officials responded to a crash in the area of Catron Blvd. and Nugget Gulch Road.

Due to the crash, there is no east/westbound traffic on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternate route for the time being,” police said at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 15.

We will update the report as we learn more.

