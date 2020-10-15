Cooking with Eric - Quick and Easy Chicken Cacciatore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chicken cacciatore - always an Italian favorite, but if you don’t have time for the “low and slow” preparation, here’s a quick way to put it together.

First, heat a tablespoon of olive oil on medium high heat in a large skillet. Add a pound of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin slices. Brown a bit then add a chopped onion and green pepper, a teaspoon of garlic salt and a half teaspoon of black pepper. Cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes.

Then stir in a can of diced tomatoes, undrained and an 8-ounce can of tomato sauce. Finally, add 1 and a half teaspoons of Italian seasoning. Oh, go ahead and add a little chianti or other dry Italian red wine - about an eighth of a cup will do. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Serve over cooked pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

