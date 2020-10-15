Advertisement

City’s Solid Waste Division issues a yard waste compost advisory

Yard waste compost advisory
Yard waste compost advisory(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A yard waste compost advisory has been issued by Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division due to herbicides being discovered in the facility’s yard waste compost.

The test that was conducted found Clopyralid, MCPP, and Quinclorac

The superintendent for the City Solid Waste, Jeff Barber, says Clopyralid is the persistent herbicide that takes longer to break down.

Barber says Clopyralid poses low toxicity to animals and humans, but he advises that people do not put this compost in their gardens.

Nearly 4,200 tons of compost have been sold to date this year from the solid waste facility to the public.

“We had a customer that had called and asked if we had herbicide in our compost, and we have not had an issue like this for decades. But it did show positive, and so that’s where we’re at now. We’re looking into it and running other tests to get this figured out,” says Barber.

Click here for more information about the advisory.

