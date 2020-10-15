Black Hills Raptor Center looking to expand from donations at upcoming drive-thru fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Raptor Center has an upcoming drive-thru fundraiser, a way for community members to see and take pictures with the avian ambassadors in a safe way in the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Halverson, the Co-founder of the Black Hills Raptor Center, said this is a family-friendly event that can help the BHRC raise funds for the third phase of construction, allowing their facility to build “the Hub”.

“The Hub” is the main building within the complex at the raptor center of 7 buildings. It will contain the exam room, radiology area, surgical suite, and ICU for birds that need rehabilitation. It will have our food preparation room and a way for the center to safely accept injured raptors from members of the public.

The “Drive-thru Fly By Fundraiser” is set to take place on October 18th at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church from 2-4 pm. A $20 donation is requested.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.