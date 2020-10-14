Stolen vehicle from Sioux Falls found in Rapid City after rollover accident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A stolen vehicle out of Sioux Falls was located in Rapid City after being involved in a rollover accident Tuesday evening.

According to Rapid City Police, the vehicle was heading eastbound on Madison Street -- when the vehicle came to a dead-end, continued straight, and tipped over onto its roof, right next to the railroad tracks on Milwaukee Street.

Both individuals in the wreck were transported to the hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Police also say a rollover occurred in the exact same location last week.

