Advertisement

South Dakota surpasses 30,000 total COVID-19 cases

The 879 new cases bring the state total to 30,215. Of those, 6,604 are currently active.
The 879 new cases bring the state total to 30,215. Of those, 6,604 are currently active.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota reached a new milestone on Wednesday as the state Department of Health reported the state surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases.

The 879 new cases bring the state total to 30,215. Of those, 6,604 are currently active.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries by 313 to 23,320.

There are 303 people who are currently hospitalized in South Dakota. In the Black Hills, 14.2% of hospital beds and 14.5% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 47 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, eight patients are in ICU beds and five are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, six COVID-19 patients are occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has three patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has seven patients with COVID-19 occupying beds.

The Custer and Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Wednesday.

So far, 288 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that South Dakota’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases is due to an increase in testing as the state saw a new high in the number of people hospitalized by the virus. However didn’t explain the increase and how it was connected to testing.

“We have tripled the amount of testing that we are doing in the state of South Dakota, which is why we’re seeing elevated positive cases,” Noem said. “That’s normal, that’s natural, that’s expected.”

The state has seen one of the nation’s highest positivity rates for testing in the last 14 days, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 681 of 3,292 people (+85) are contagious or 20.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.9%.

For people in Meade County, 131 of 737 people (+12) are contagious or 17.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

In Lawrence County, 128 of 596 people (+27) are contagious or 21.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.7%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 148 of 456 (+15) people are contagious or 32.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.2%.

In Custer County, 45 of 234 people (+10) are contagious or 19.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.2%.

In Butte County, 56 of 179 (+7) people are contagious or 31.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 43 of 143 (+6) people are contagious or 30.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8%.

In Jackson County, 24 of 64 people (+7) are contagious or 37.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.3%.

For people in Haakon County, 22 of 55 (+4) people are contagious or 40% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12%.

In Bennett County, 32 of 114 (+5) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

For people in Ziebach County, 11 of 73 (+2) people are contagious or 15.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monument Health makes online scheduling availble for COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now go online and schedule drive-up tests at a Monument Health location in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish or Sturgis, the health care provider said in a release Wednesday.

News

South Dakota Capitol fence nears completion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The construction project is just one of the latest to take place in and around the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

News

ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Strong northwesterly winds are expected Oct. 14. Sustained winds will range from 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts over 60 miles per hour.

News

B-21 noise will significantly decrease Ellsworth says in Environmental Impact Statement

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
B-21

Latest News

News

Stolen vehicle from Sioux Falls found in Rapid City after rollover accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Stolen vehicle from Sioux Falls located in Rapid City after being involved in a rollover

News

Deadwood continues to see heavy foot traffic in the fall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”

News

South Dakotans will see sports betting on 2020 ballot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

News

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

News

Mayor Steve Allender encourages businesses to put in a mask mandate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Even if he wanted to enforce masks, Allender says the city just doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.

News

Visitors continue to head to the campgrounds

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
It's typical to see campgrounds full of people during the heart of tourism season, but what about in October?