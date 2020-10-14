Rapid City Area Schools update its quarantine rules for students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School school board continues to make changes due to COVID-19.

Most recently, the district updated its quarantine rules.

If students were in close contact with someone who tested positive but remains asymptomatic, they now only have to quarantine for seven days instead of fourteen.

Community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools, Katy Urban, says their data didn’t support such a long quarantine.

Urban says they’ve had about 525 kids in quarantine because of close contacts, and out of those, only 15 ultimately tested positive, and out of those 15, half were from the same family.

Urban added the cases that did turn positive did so within 48 hours.

“Students who have a COVID-19 positive person in their household also have to quarantine for 14 days. Because what we have seen in our data is there’s a higher likelihood that close contact will become positive if they’re in the same household. So, basically, you have to be asymptomatic. You have to stay home for seven days if you’re a close contact, and if you have any symptoms or if there’s a COVID-19 positive person in your house, you do have to quarantine for the full 14 days,” says Urban.

Students at Wilson Elementary School remain at level three, learning entirely from home, and Urban says they will look at it this week and decide whether they will head back to school next week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.