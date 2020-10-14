Advertisement

Pennington County casts more than 20,500 votes for Presidential Election

According to the Secretary of State, there are more than 79,000 registered voters in Pennington County and more than 20,500 absentee ballots have been cast as of Oct. 14.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - First-day voting started September 18. Since then, Pennington County has outpaced the last presidential election’s absentee count, and there are still two weeks left for mail-in ballots.

During the 2016 President Election, Pennington County cast a total of 20,100 absentee ballots.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said her office has sent out 22,295 absentee ballots, and almost a thousand completed ballots are returned daily.

Statewide, 156,558 ballots have been sent, 107,614 ballots received, 29,304 walk-in voters and 3,215 military and overseas citizens ballots sent as of Oct. 14.

