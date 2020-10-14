Isolated rain/snow showers and breezy for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gusty winds will weaken overnight as skies remain partly cloudy. An isolated snow shower is possible in northeast Wyoming and parts of the Black Hills. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 20s for many with a few in the foothills in the 30s.

Scattered clouds continue Thursday and it will become breezy. Gusts up to 35-40 mph will be possible. Isolated rain/snow showers will develop midday and through the afternoon hours. Little to no accumulation expected. Friday will start off with sunshine, but clouds quickly roll in through the morning hours. It will be warmer with highs back into the 50s, but it will be breezy, too.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day from the 40s in the morning to the 30s later in the afternoon hours. Isolated rain or snow showers will be possible through the day. Sunday will be cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers at times. Temperatures will likely struggle to reach 40°. Monday will feature more rain and snow showers as highs barely make it into the lower 40s.

Temperatures will not be as cold Tuesday and Wednesday, where highs will make it back up near or in the 50s. We’re mostly dry after Monday, but an isolated rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out as temperatures drop by the end of next week.

