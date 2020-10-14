Advertisement

High Wind Warning Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system will bring high winds to all of the area today, hence a High Wind Warning is in effect until 6pm. Sustained winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts to 60 miles per hour are likely, making for hazardous crosswind travel, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles.

A few rain showers are possible today, mixed with a few snow showers tonight and early Thursday. Amounts will be quite light, but there could be a slick spot or two on the Thursday morning commute in the Black Hills.

Friday will be a calm day but the first arctic front of the season arrives Saturday into Sunday. Some light snow will be possible and we’ll see the coldest air so far this season with this system.

