COVID-19 inspired creativity in a business working to keep its doors open

Et-i-quette Catering Company wouldn’t let COVID-19 close their doors, instead, they brought a food trend to Rapid City.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the pandemic has taught businesses anything, it might be creativity.

Et-i-quette Catering Company wouldn’t let COVID-19 close their doors, instead, they brought a food trend to Rapid City.

Charcuterie boards bring together meats, cheeses, crackers, and other sweet and salty items to create what Kimberly Tilsen-Brave Heart described as an adult Lunchable. Tilsen-Brave Heart, the co-owner and executive chef at Et-i-quette, said she puts a lot of effort into creating the perfect board, making sure all the elements blend. She uses as many local products as possible and even includes homemade salted caramel truffles and pickles. Although charcuterie isn’t new to Et-i-quette, the to-go version was a pandemic creation.

“When the pandemic hit, we really needed to get innovative and creative of how do we still bring our beauty and deliciousness and quality to the local market," said Tilsen Brave-Heart. "And so I really thought of these like really delicious, gorgeous to-go boxes.”

Tilsen-Brave Heart wanted to continue to feed the community but in a safe, no contact manner.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

