Cooking Beef with Eric - Hot Beef Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a recipe that originally called for sausage, but actually you can turn ground beef into a sausage with just five ingredients: per pound of ground beef, combine 1 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, a half teaspoon salt and a half teaspoon red pepper flakes. Combine with the beef before browning.

For the dip, brown the beef sausage in a large skillet until no longer pink. Drain excess grease.

Meantime, drain a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, reserving a quarter cup liquid. Stir together beef sausage, tomatoes and green chilies, liquid and a softened package of cream cheese. Spoon into a baking dish and top with shredded sharp cheddar cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with substantial chips.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.