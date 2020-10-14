Advertisement

B-21 Environmental Impact Statement released

B-21
B-21(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for the B-21 “Raider” the Air Force is hosting a series of public hearings on the Environmental Impact Statement from the new aircraft.

The meeting showed some possible construction sites on the base as well as a noise impact summary which the Air Force says will lead to a 72 percent decrease in acres of land exposed to noise levels as well as approximately 82 percent decrease in people exposed to noise as the B-21 is implemented and the B-1 is phased out.

As for Air Quality, the only air emissions that would increase at Ellsworth would be Nitrogen Oxides that would go up by 1 point 6 percent.

The B-21 generally flies higher than B-1′s so the visibility of the aircraft would also decrease.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stolen vehicle from Sioux Falls found in Rapid City after rollover accident

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Stolen vehicle from Sioux Falls located in Rapid City after being involved in a rollover

News

Deadwood continues to see heavy foot traffic in the fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”

News

South Dakotans will see sports betting on 2020 ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

News

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

Latest News

News

Mayor Steve Allender encourages businesses to put in a mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Even if he wanted to enforce masks, Allender says the city just doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.

News

Visitors continue to head to the campgrounds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
It's typical to see campgrounds full of people during the heart of tourism season, but what about in October?

News

Police investigate death of 60-year-old man found in culvert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and Connor Matteson
At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead.

News

Man dies after inhaling smoke from grass fire Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Police reported a man died after extensive injuries and inhaling smoke from a grass fire Saturday.

News

Ravnsborg had no alcohol in system day after crash, state update releases more information

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Health Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Ravnsborg.

News

READ: Full transcript of 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash released

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Read the full Transcript of 911 call placed of Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.