Want to name The Monument’s new arena? Submit your suggestions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a prize package of event tickets.

Construction on the new, 230,000-square-foot arena is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. The new arena will be home to Rodeo Rapid City, Black Hills Powwow, Lakota Nation Invitational and countless other sports and entertainment events.

Starting Oct. 13, the public is invited to submit name ideas for this space. The entire complex will be known as The Monument starting in July 2021. The existing Don Barnett Arena and LaCroix Hall exhibit hall will retain their names. The contest is to select a name for the new arena at The Monument.

To submit a name, go here.

Names can be submitted until Friday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. After that, the naming rights committee will select the top three names. Those names will go up for a public social media vote from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6. The winning name will be announced Dec. 17.

“This arena is going to be incredible for our community – and we want everyone’s input to name this venue,” said Robin Zebroski, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications for Monument Health. “We’re asking the Black Hills community to start thinking of great names for this space. We want names that represent our region, the growth of our communities and the incredible energy of the shows that will come with this arena.”

“Having a naming rights partner that was invested in our Community and that understood our 40-plus-year history was an important factor for us,” said Craig Baltzer, Executive Director for The Monument. “We are excited that they are leaving it up to the public to name this new arena. So we urge anyone who’s ever attended an event here or wanted to, to get those entries in. This is your arena.”

A full list of rules for the naming rights contest can be found here.

Beginning in 2021, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will market under the new name of The Monument. Naming rights for the Civic Center facility were awarded to the newly-branded Monument Health and announced in November 2019.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.