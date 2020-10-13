Advertisement

South Dakota reports 414 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The 414 new cases bring the state total to 29,339. Of those, 6,044 are currently active. Active cases decreased after surpassing 6,000 on Monday to 6,044.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries by 432 to 23,007.

Current hospitalizations increased to 302 from 278. In total, 1,911 South Dakotans have been hospitalized. COVID-19 patients are occupying 13.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 19.9% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 27.8% of hospital beds and 39.7% of ICU beds are still available.

The death toll remains at 288.

Last week, the Department of Health announced a new metric in its coronavirus dashboard where traditional PCR tests are labeled “confirmed” and antigen “rapid” tests are labeled “probable.”

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 632 of 3,207 people (+30) are contagious or 19.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

For people in Meade County, 130 of 725 people (+5) are contagious or 17.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14%.

In Lawrence County, 114 of 569 people (+2) are contagious or 20% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.4%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 139 of 441 (+6) people are contagious or 31.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.9%.

In Custer County, 38 of 224 people (+2) are contagious or 17% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Butte County, 53 of 172 (+1) people are contagious or 30.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.3%.

For people in Fall River County, 38 of 137 (+/-0) people are contagious or 27.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.7%.

In Jackson County, 17 of 57 people (+/-0) are contagious or 30% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 19 of 51 (+5) people are contagious or 37.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.2%.

In Bennett County, 31 of 109 (+1) people are contagious or 28.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.2%.

For people in Ziebach County, 11 of 71 (+/-0) people are contagious or 15.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

