READ: Full transcript of 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash released

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in Sioux Falls.

It’s been 31 days since Ravnsborg struck and killed Joesph Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 14 west of Highmore, in Hyde County, according to state officials.

After the update, the following 911 transcript was released.

Transcript of 911 call placed by Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 Transcribed by Dawn Hill, Department of Public Safety

Caller: Hello.

Dispatcher: Hi.

Caller: Can you hear me?

Dispatcher: I can.

Caller: Hello.

Dispatcher: 9-1-1. This is Ally. How can I help you?

Caller: Ally. This…well…Ally, I’m the Attorney General. And I am…I don’t know…I hit something.

Dispatcher: You hit something?

Caller: By Highmore. Highmore. And it was in the middle of the road.

Dispatcher: Okay. Give me one second here. Let me get you mapped. Do you know where you’re at?

Caller: I believe I’m by Highmore. I can…I’m right...I can see the town.

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: I think that’s Highmore.

Dispatcher: East or west?

Caller: I just went through it. I am…west of Highmore…

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: Ah…about a mile, if that.

Dispatcher: Okay. And this is Scott?

Caller: Uh, say again?

Dispatcher: What was your name?

Caller: Jason…

Dispatcher: Jason…

Caller: …Ravnsborg.

Dispatcher: …Ravnsborg. Perfect. Okay. (Typing)

Dispatcher: Are you injured at all, Jason?

Caller: I am not, but my car sure as hell is.

Dispatcher: Uh oh. Are you out of the roadway?

Caller: I am out of the roadway. I was able to get over, but…

Dispatcher: Okay. (Typing)

Caller: It sure hit me…smashed my windshield…

Dispatcher: Oh no. Okay, do you think it was a deer or something?

Caller: I have no idea…

Dispatcher: Okay…

Caller: Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and…

Dispatcher: …(typing)…K…and were you traveling westbound then?

Caller: Yes, westbound…back to Pierre.

Dispatcher: Okay…(typing)…alrighty, well I will go head and let the…ah…sheriff know. He’s the one that’s on-call right now. He’ll be responding from home and I’ll have him come out and talk to you and take the report. Can I just…

Caller: Okay.

Dispatcher: … get the license plate off your vehicle, Jason?

Caller: Yes…G…zero, zero, zero, two, seven.

Dispatcher: Okay. Government plate?

Caller: Well, it’s a bronze star plate.

Dispatcher: K…

Caller: It’s my personal car…

Dispatcher: K…alright…I will get him headed that way for you, Jason.

Caller: Alright. Thank you.

Dispatcher: You’re welcome, sir. Bye-bye.

Caller: Bye.

